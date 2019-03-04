  • Driver records avalanche crashing down Colorado mountainside across highway

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TEN MILE CANYON, Colo. - A driver on Interstate 70 through Ten Mile Canyon in Colorado on Sunday recorded an avalanche suddenly barreling down a mountainside between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The video shows a huge cloud of white snow crashing toward the highway and obscuring three vehicles ahead on the road.

    You can also see the moment when the driver, who is recording the video, quickly reverses as he realizes the avalanche is so big it’s heading straight for him too.

    It might have looked like the vehicles ahead were buried by snow, but they weren’t. Everyone made it through and the highway was not impacted by the event, according to officials with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories