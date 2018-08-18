Drunken dad goes to wrong school for son, police say

OMAHA, Neb. - An intoxicated parent went to two different schools attempting to pick up his son, prompting lockdown drills on the second day of school, police said.
The man was turned away at Grandview Middle School, then drove to Sagewood Elementary but was turned away by the principal in the parking lot, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, KETV reported.
“He blew a .320, which is four times over the legal limit,” Capt. Wayne Hudson told KETV.
The man, who has not been identified, was charged with aggravated DUI, KETV reported.
