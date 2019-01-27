Drunken driver parks car on police station lawn, authorities say

CRETE, Neb. - A suspected drunken driver was arrested after parking his car on the front lawn of a police station.
Police found a white car parked on the lawn around 4:30 a.m. Saturday with the allegedly inebriated driver still inside, KLKN reported.
The man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, KLKN reported.
The car was removed from the lawn and impounded, KLKN reported.
Drunk driver parks on Crete Police Department lawn https://t.co/p4Bc80ofPp— Channel 8 KLKN-TV (@Channel8ABC) January 26, 2019
