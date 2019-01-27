  • Drunken driver parks car on police station lawn, authorities say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CRETE, Neb. - A suspected drunken driver was arrested after parking his car on the front lawn of a police station. 

    Police found a white car parked on the lawn around 4:30 a.m. Saturday with the allegedly inebriated driver still inside, KLKN reported

    The man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, KLKN reported

    The car was removed from the lawn and impounded, KLKN reported

