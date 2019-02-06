DUI suspect allegedly tells deputies ‘You know I am drunk'

An Arizona woman evaded police squad cars and a helicopter before she was arrested on DUI charges.
Taylor Ashburn, 21, was allegedly clocked driving 110 mph in a 60 mph zone Jan. 23.
Authorities said Ashburn sped off when an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull her over.
KPNX reported a Mesa police helicopter followed Ashburn’s vehicle to a home in Gilbert.
Deputies said they found Ashburn sitting behind the wheel, where she allegedly admitted to “drinking a lot of alcohol.”
A police report said she told troopers, “You know I am drunk.” A breathalyzer test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .182, according to deputies.
Ashburn is facing charges of unlawful flight and extreme DUI, according to KPHO.
