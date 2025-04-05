National

Duke's Cooper Flagg adds Wooden Award to National Player of the Year Honors including AP, Naismith Trophy

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Duke's Cooper Flagg was named the John R. Wooden National Player of the Year on Saturday, adding to a list of NPOY honors from major outlets.

The freshman forward was announced as the winner just hours before his Blue Devils were scheduled to face Houston in the Final Four.

This story will be updated.

