Duo tied to New Mexico compound planned attack on hospital, other buildings, documents say

ATLANTA - Investigators say a duo tied to a New Mexico compound planned a terror attack on Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead, including gunman, after shooting at video game competition in Jacksonville
- Jacksonville shooting: What we know about the victims
- Husband reveals baby's gender using voice of wife's late father
- VIDEO: Mother charged after 4 children found home alone in empty house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to WSB-TV, the development comes from newly filed court documents in the investigation into the compound.
It is the same compound where police said adults were training children to carry out mass shootings.
>> On WSBTV.com: Father of New Mexico compound suspect: 'Something isn't right'
In the documents, federal investigators say they interviewed the 11 children who were rescued from the compound.
The children told investigators that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and his partner, Lany Leveille, intended to "confront corrupt institutions or individuals," the documents said.
Duo tied to New Mexico compound planned attack on Grady hospital, documents show: https://t.co/7xLhCCp287 We have a LIVE update at 11 pic.twitter.com/7sqK3gaTKR— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 26, 2018
The documents also said the pair planned to shoot or otherwise attack those who they failed to persuade.
Investigators listed institutions including the military, CIA, schools and Grady Memorial Hospital.
The documents say Leveille "expressed her displeasure with Grady hospital due to the treatment her mother received there."
Wahhaj is accused of abducting his 3-year-old son from the child's mother in Clayton County, Georgia. Police found the child's remains at the compound.
>> On WSBTV.com: Authorities confirm body found on NM compound that of missing Georgia boy
Prosecutors in New Mexico filed the documents as a part of a new motion. A judge previously granted the suspects in this case bond.
Prosecutors want that decision reversed in light of the new information.
2 Men Arrested After Women, 11 Children Found Starving At New Mexico Compound
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}