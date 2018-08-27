  • Duo tied to New Mexico compound planned attack on hospital, other buildings, documents say

    By: WSBTV.com

    ATLANTA - Investigators say a duo tied to a New Mexico compound planned a terror attack on Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital.

    According to WSB-TV, the development comes from newly filed court documents in the investigation into the compound.

    It is the same compound where police said adults were training children to carry out mass shootings.

    In the documents, federal investigators say they interviewed the 11 children who were rescued from the compound.

    The children told investigators that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and his partner, Lany Leveille, intended to "confront corrupt institutions or individuals," the documents said.

    The documents also said the pair planned to shoot or otherwise attack those who they failed to persuade.

    Investigators listed institutions including the military, CIA, schools and Grady Memorial Hospital.

    The documents say Leveille "expressed her displeasure with Grady hospital due to the treatment her mother received there." 

    Wahhaj is accused of abducting his 3-year-old son from the child's mother in Clayton County, Georgia. Police found the child's remains at the compound.

    Prosecutors in New Mexico filed the documents as a part of a new motion. A judge previously granted the suspects in this case bond.

    Prosecutors want that decision reversed in light of the new information.

