E-cigarette causes smoking suitcase scare at airport

BOSTON - A full-sized suitcase triggered an alarm at Boston Logan International Airport over the busy travel weekend, and the cause for concern was a little out of the ordinary.
Transportation Security Administration agents came across a smoking suitcase. Yes, a large suitcase with smoke pouring out from the seams.
When @TSA comes across a smoking suitcase, it’s always suspicious. This checked bag resulted in the evacuation of the checked baggage screening room at @BostonLogan until officials could ensure that it was safe. What caused the scare? An e-cigarette’s lithium battery. pic.twitter.com/taptFJRqqS— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) November 28, 2018
According to TSA's office of public affairs, the packed, blue plastic roller-bag had smoke rising out of it and caused chaos in the checked baggage screening room.
The area had to be evacuated for nearly an hour to allow State Police and Port Fire & Rescue teams to check the suitcase for explosives.
It turned out that the smoking suitcase was triggered by a lithium battery inside an e-cigarette.
The TSA added that the incident took place during the record-setting Thanksgiving travel period when they screened 56,686 passengers plus their checked and carry-on bags.
The smoking suitcase belonged to a passenger who was flying to Kansas City. He was quickly contacted by authorities and his flight was delayed until the situation was cleared.
The TSA said it is focused on making sure nothing catastrophic occurs on an airplane, and so of course --- a suitcase that has smoke emitting from it is definitely suspicious.
