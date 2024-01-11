Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says dislocated finger 'progressing in the right way'

Jalen Hurts said on Thursday that his recovery from a dislocated middle finger is "progressing in the right way" ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's regular-season finale defeat to the New York Giants when his hand hit the hand of linebacker Bobby Okereke. It was clear on television that Hurts' finger was dislocated following the play. After coming out, Hurts re-entered the game with the finger taped up, but he was eventually pulled along with the rest of the Eagles' starters once they were trailing 24-0.

"Obviously leaving that game and attempting to go back into that game probably wasn't physically the best idea, not having much control over the things that I wanted to do," Hurts said. "But time will tell with that, and I can assure you things are progressing in the right way."

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Hurts wore a glove on his throwing hand during the open portion of Thursday's practice. Hurts said that was his first time throwing since Sunday's game.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he isn't worried about not having his starting quarterback for Monday night's playoff game.

“I know that he’s tough and he’ll do everything he can do to play through it,” Sirianni said. “I know how much he can fight through and how much pain he can withstand. Obviously, it will be a challenge. But it’s one he can overcome because he’s overcome so many different things throughout his journey.”

It remains to be seen how effective Hurts will be and how much his finger will have recovered by Monday. Will he keep the glove on? Will the finger remain taped up? It's something that the football world will be watching over the next few days.

Hurts, meanwhile, has faith he will be at 100 percent come Monday night.

“It’s just going out there and giving my best and doing my best,” Hurts said. “I told you it was a day-by-day thing. And getting the preparation in this week, doing everything that I can to lead the guys.”