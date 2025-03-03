Eagles reportedly releasing six-time Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, NFL Networkand ESPN report.

Per the reports, Slay's release will be designated as a post-June 1 transaction and save the Eagles $4.3 million against the salary cap next season. Per Spotrac, the Eagles have roughly $17.7 million in cap space available, the 20th-most in the NFL.

Slay, 33, is a 12-season NFL veteran who's played his last five seasons in Philadelphia. He previously played seven seasons for the Detroit Lions.

Slay made three of his six Pro Bowls with with Philadelphia from 2021-23. He started 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Eagles. He failed to record an interception last season for the first time since his rookie NFL campaign in 2013.