Eagles shakeup continues, Brian Johnson won't return as offensive coordinator

Nick Sirianni's job security was a big topic of conversation late in the Philadelphia Eagles' season, but his coordinators took the fall for an epic collapse.

The Eagles won't bring back Brian Johnson in the role of offensive coordinator according to multiple reports including Derrick Gunn of JAKIB Sports, which was confirmed by Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. That comes after the team fired Sean Desai, who started last season as the team's defensive coordinator but was demoted late in the season. Matt Patricia, who replaced Desai late in the season and didn't lead a turnaround, will pursue other opportunities as his contract ended according to NFL Media.

There has been no official word from the Eagles about Sirianni's future, but the changes at coordinator indicate that Sirianni will return. He'll just be searching for new coaches to run the offense and defense.

The Eagles were a wreck at the end of the season on both sides of the ball. They lost six of their last seven games, including a listless 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card playoff game.

The offense took steps back during the 2023 season after losing coordinator Shane Steichen, who became the Indianapolis Colts' head coach. The offense scored fewer than 20 points in five of the team's final seven games. Jalen Hurts, who was in the MVP conversation in 2022, saw his numbers drop this past season. The Eagles didn't make enough adjustments as the offense struggled. In the wild-card playoff loss Philadelphia scored just one touchdown.

Reports indicated Johnson could return in a different role. Either way the team will be looking for someone new to run the offense. After a miserable end to the season, it was clear there would be major changes. That includes a new set of coordinators.