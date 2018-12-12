  • Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Tennessee

    By: WSBTV.com

    ATLANTA - People in Georgia and Tennessee were woken up by an earthquake early Wednesday. 

    The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake happened about 4:15 a.m. near Decatur, Tennessee. It had a magnitude of 4.4.

    A smaller 3.3-magnitude quake followed about 13 minutes later, according to the USGS.

    Atlanta’s WSB-TV received dozens of phone calls in the minutes following the quake.

