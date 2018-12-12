ATLANTA - People in Georgia and Tennessee were woken up by an earthquake early Wednesday.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake happened about 4:15 a.m. near Decatur, Tennessee. It had a magnitude of 4.4.
A smaller 3.3-magnitude quake followed about 13 minutes later, according to the USGS.
Atlanta’s WSB-TV received dozens of phone calls in the minutes following the quake.
Confirmed: A Magnitude 4.4 #earthquake - 11km NNE of Decatur, Tennessee.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 12, 2018
We felt this in Atlanta. https://t.co/9QpWLw4Ci9
Check back for updates to this developing story
