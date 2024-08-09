Early returns from the MLB trade deadline: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Randy Arozarena already making an impact with new teams

The MLB trade deadline always features a flurry of deals, and the truth is, some of those trades fail. But the ones that succeed end up helping teams — sometimes helping them reach the postseason, other times helping them win the World Series. That success could be short-term in a rental or long-term over multiple seasons.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the trades that appear to be the most successful in the immediate aftermath of this year’s deadline. For these players, their short time with their new ballclubs has been very fruitful.

Randy Arozarena

Traded from Tampa Bay Rays to Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena was one of the bigger names moved at the trade deadline, but given the season he was having in Tampa, the Rays weren't moving him at peak value. Still, the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year has shown throughout his career that he can be a force in a lineup and a spark for teams in need of a potent bat.

Enter the Mariners. Seattle has been desperately looking for offense — not just this season but for the past three. And with regression from several members of their core and injuries to Julio Rodriguez, Seattle looked to Randy Arozarena to be their spark, not only in 2024 but also for years to come.

So far, Arozarena has been everything Seattle could’ve hoped for. His bat was trending the right direction in his last week in Tampa, and that has continued in the Pacific Northwest. The former All-Star is slashing .297/.422/.486 with four doubles, a homer and 165 wRC+ as a Mariner. He’s fitting right into the middle of the lineup, and when Rodriguez gets back this season and in the future, the task of carrying Seattle’s offense won’t be Arozarena’s burden to bear alone.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Traded from Miami Marlins to New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and swag haven't always been two things that go together. For a long time, the organization has had a traditional, professional and — let's be honest — boring vibe. But this year, they acquired a player in Jazz Chisholm Jr. who is the opposite of their longtime "image," and it might be the best-case scenario for both sides when it's all said and done.

Chisholm was the definition of “average” during his tenure with the Marlins, but a new environment and a team on which he doesn’t have to be the face of the franchise might serve him well. Having hitters such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto around probably doesn’t hurt, either. That said, beyond those two, the Yankees’ lineup has been lacking a true spark all season, and despite a surge here and there, the team’s offensive issues have been pretty similar to their struggles in recent years.

Since his arrival, Chisholm has already shown what his speed-power combination can do for the Bronx Bombers’ offense, with a .922 OPS and four homers in nine games in New York. And then there’s the defensive versatility he brings to the infield. Chisholm has looked comfortable at the hot corner, and if the Yanks allow Gleyber Torres to walk in free agency, Chisholm could easily slide to second base, where he was an above-average defender in Miami.

Tommy Pham

Traded from Chicago White Sox to St. Louis Cardinals

Sometimes all you need is a little bit of home cookin’, and that’s exactly what Tommy Pham is getting in St. Louis, where he has been one of baseball’s hottest hitters since the trade deadline. Pham has played in a lot of places since beginning his career with the Cardinals from 2014 to ‘18, including stops in Tampa, San Diego, Boston, Cincinnati, New York and Arizona. This season, he didn’t sign until April, when he joined the White Sox and once again proved to be a reliable right-handed bat.

Many thought the Cardinals would be sellers at the deadline, but they have surprisingly stayed in playoff contention all summer. With the help of a strong season from their rotation, they're still fighting for a spot in the postseason. But offensively, they haven't had much to write home about, as the lineup beyond Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan and Masyn Winn has struggled to score runs in a down season for Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

But Pham always enjoyed playing in St. Louis, and it's easy to see that he's excited to be back. The 36-year-old outfielder has an eye-popping .379/.400/.759 with three doubles, one triple and two home runs in eight games back at his old stomping grounds. It's also worth noting that Pham was the D-backs' best hitter in the postseason last season, with a .772 OPS, and he has historically been a very good hitter in October. The Cardinals have a long way to go to get themselves there, but Pham is much more than a throw-in attached to the Erick Fedde deal.

Josh Bell

Traded from Miami Marlins to Arizona Diamondbacks

Some players will be good regardless of where they land, but others sometimes need a change of scenery. And for Josh Bell, Arizona might provide exactly that. The burly first baseman clearly likes his new digs and has fit right in with the reigning NL champs.

Similar to the Guardians, the D-backs have always been known for being all about pitching, with a bit of timely hitting. But they've changed that narrative this season, especially in recent weeks. Over the past month, the D-backs have led baseball in runs scored as they've gotten themselves back in the thick of the NL wild-card race. Even with first baseman Christian Walker going on the injured list due to a left oblique strain, they've been playing well, thanks in part to the production of the newest member of their ballclub.

On a team that has been out of competition since Opening Day, Bell just didn’t play well in Miami, and he wasn’t providing much of a punch offensively. But since being traded to Arizona, the former All-Star has been crushing the baseball, with four homers and an unbelievable .808 slugging percentage in six games.

Walker will still be the every-day first baseman when he comes off the injured list, and with Joc Pederson swinging the bat so well, at-bats at DH might also be difficult for Bell to come by. But if he continues to swing a hot bat, Torey Lovullo will have a good problem on his hands, with multiple chess pieces to move around as Arizona fights to return to the postseason.