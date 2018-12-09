Ecstasy pill found in child's burger wrapper, 3 arrested

TAYLOR, Texas - Three employees of a Sonic fast food restaurant in Taylor, Texas, have been arrested after an ecstasy pill was found in the wrapper of a burger served to a child.
Officials with the Taylor Police Department tell local media a family ordered dinner from the restaurant Thursday night. When an 11-year-old girl in the family removed the wrapper from a burger for her younger brother, she noticed something strange.
“When she opened the wrapping, she noticed a pill. Being an 11-year-old, she asked her parents if this was candy,” Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck told KEYE-TV.
The girls' parents brought the pill and the rest of the food to Taylor police. Officers were able to conduct a field test and found that the pill tested positive for MDMA - the active ingredient in ecstasy.
Police went to the restaurant to investigate and ended up arresting three employees.
The restaurant's manager, 30-year-old Tanisha Dancer, was arrested on an outstanding larceny warrant from another county. When police brought her to the jail, Fluck said officers found she was in possession of ecstasy pills - the same kind found in the burger wrapping.
The other employees arrested were 35-year-old Jonathan Robertson, who had four outstanding warrants, and 22-year-old Jose Molina, arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
The Taylor Police Department notified the Texas Department of Health, the owner of the Sonic location, and the corporate office of Sonic. Fluck said the Sonic director of operations told them that they have now fired Dancer.
TRENDING NOW:
- More blood pressure medication recalled due to possible cancer risk
- 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' writer's daughter defends song
- Alcohol, weather believed to be factors in fatal crash, police say
- VIDEO: Escaped child killer gone 45 years makes U.S. Marshals’ most wanted list
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}