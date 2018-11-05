Election Day 2018: Texas woman, 82, dies days after voting for first time

An 82-year-old Texas great-grandmother who voted for the first time last week died Monday morning, KXAS reported.
Gracie Lou Phillips, of Grand Prairie, was transitioning to hospice care when she voted early last Thursday, the television station reported. Phillips had been battling pneumonia and died surrounded by her family.
“Her priority through life was her family,” Phillips’ granddaughter, Leslie Rene Moore, told KXAS last week. “She finally registered to vote for the first time in her life. She kept telling everybody ‘I’m voting. I’m going to vote this year and my vote counts.’”
Phillips took her oxygen tank as she was driven to the polls and was met by workers, Moore told the television station. Phillips was captured on video holding an “I voted sticker.”
“To have someone literally need oxygen to breathe, pure tank of oxygen to breathe, put it in her car and ask to go on what may very well be the last week of her life, that shows the dedication and priority that people need to look at,” Moore told KXAS last week. “To know that her voice is going to be heard forever is really exciting for us and we’re really proud of her.”
