Emergency crews evacuate patients and battle blaze at Pennsylvania hospital

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a blaze and evacuated patients from a hospital Wednesday night in Pennsylvania as fire engulfed part of the facility, according to officials.

All patients, staff and visitors were safely evacuated from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City, according to a hospital spokesperson. Emergency responders continued to work at the scene early Thursday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said on the social platform X that the state’s police, emergency management agency and health department had responded to the fire.

“Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians,” he said. “Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight.”

In video and photos posted online, flames can be seen shooting out from the top of what appears to be the hospital's Orthopedic Institute.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire in Dickson City, which is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of Scranton.

“Deep gratitude goes to the first responders and hospital teams whose swift, professional actions ensured the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., whose district includes the city, posted on X.

