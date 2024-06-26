Euro 2024: Georgia shocks Portugal to advance to the knockout rounds

Georgia is heading to the knockout rounds of Euro 2024 in its first major tournament appearance.

Georgia stunned Group F winners Portugal 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch third place in the group and a spot in the Round of 16. With wins in its first two games of the tournament, Portugal rested seven players who had started those games. Players like Bruno Fernandes, Pepe, Rafael Leao and Joao Cancelo all started the game on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo started, however, and the Portuguese were still significant favorites. And they weren’t tied with Georgia for long.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the second minute to put Georgia up 1-0. Georgia doubled its lead in the 57th minute on a penalty by Georges Mikautadze. The penalty was given after a lengthy video review that eventually awarded Georgia the spot kick.