Evacuation order lifted for Ohio town where dangerous chemical leak occurred

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (AP) — Residents in an Ohio community where a dangerous chemical leak occurred have been allowed to return to their homes.

An evacuation order was issued shortly after styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical that is used to make plastic and rubber, began leaking Tuesday afternoon from a railcar in Whitewater Township, a community of about 6,000 people just west of Cincinnati.

Anyone within a half-mile (about 800 meters) of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River was told to leave immediately as a precaution, and several area schools were closed. The area has a mix of businesses, homes and large swaths of undeveloped land.

The evacuation order was lifted Wednesday night and numerous area roads that had been closed were reopened. All schools reopened Thursday.

The Central Railroad of Indiana, which operates the tracks, had said Wednesday morning that the railcar was no longer venting after crews worked overnight to cool the tank with water. The railcar was later removed from the scene without issue.

Officials said air and water quality would continue to be monitored in the area as a precaution. Styrene can cause headaches, nausea and respiratory issues in the short term and more serious health problems including organ damage in the long term.

Last year a train derailment in East Palestine, on the other side of Ohio, caused hazardous chemicals to leak and burn for days. The February 2023 derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border led to new safety rules and increased scrutiny of the rail industry.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.