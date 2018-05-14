  • Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data

    NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may have misused data.

    The social media giant said in a blog post Monday that the suspensions resulted from its investigation into all apps that had access to large amounts of information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014. Those changes, according to Facebook, significantly reduced the amount of data that apps could access.

    Ime Archibong, vice president of product partnerships, says that if any evidence is found that the suspended apps or other apps have misused data, they will be banned. Users that may have been exposed will be notified, as was the case when the Cambridge Analytica case broke.

    The company says that it's canvased thousands of apps so far.

