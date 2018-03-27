Fake photo of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez tearing Constitution stirs controversy

A fake viral photo and animated GIF of Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution are stirring controversy on social media.
According to Newsweek, the original photo and animation, which accompanied a Teen Vogue article published Friday, showed Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, tearing a target from a shooting range. But the altered versions, which replaced the target with the Constitution, soon made the rounds on Twitter.
Far-right website Gab and actor Adam Baldwin, who shared the altered GIF, called the meme political satire. However, several users who replied to their posts appeared to believe the animation was real.
Phillip Picardi, Teen Vogue's chief content officer, blasted the meme Sunday.
At left is @tyler_mitchell’s photo of @Emma4Change for the cover of @TeenVogue. At right is what so-called “Gun Rights Activists” have photoshopped it into. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/jW6tTOv2Db— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018
The fact that we even have to clarify this is proof of how democracy continues to be fractured by people who manipulate and fabricate the truth. pic.twitter.com/cpSXnvLxdA— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018
It’s also among the most unfortunate parts of our work at @TeenVogue: when we give young people a platform, we want to elevate their voices. Sometimes, that means subjecting them to hatred and vitriol.— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018
The attacks being lobbied against Emma follow the all-too-familiar patterns: she’s an opinionated woman, she’s Latinx, she is queer. Some say those are strikes already against her when confronting the establishment. pic.twitter.com/O55uzh4qkk— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018
From where we stand, these are even more reasons we have to listen to what she’s saying and continue our unwavering support. These things don’t make her less American — they’re exactly what America does mean, especially to young people.— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018
Just like they’ve smeared protesters during the Movement for Black Lives, as they’ve ridiculed Muslim women, and denied the identities of trans activists, they’ll employ their typical tactics here. But as yesterday’s numbers showed, they won’t win. pic.twitter.com/wQoJdbxW2I— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018
