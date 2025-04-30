Falcons, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich receive massive fines from NFL over Shedeur Sanders prank call

The NFL came down hard on the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich after his son prank called Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. The league fined the Falcons $250,000 and also fined Ulbrich $100,000 for the incident, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Prank call fallout: The NFL fined the #Falcons $250,000 and DC Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 over the leak of Shedeur Sanders’ phone number.



Ulbrich’s son, Jax, took the number from Ulbrich’s iPad and used it to prank Sanders during the draft. Jax has apologized. pic.twitter.com/xrMd9WwGtJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2025

Ulbrich's son, Jax, used his dad's iPad to get Sanders' phone number. Jax then pretended to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, and told Sanders he was about to be drafted by the franchise.

This story will be updated.