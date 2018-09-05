Family: 15-pound beagle mix saves girl from would-be kidnapping

PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena, Texas, family has their little dog to thank for potentially saving an 11-year-old girl’s life.
KPRC reported that a sixth-grader was nearly abducted while walking her dog the Sunday morning. She in the area was visiting with family members when a man attacked her.
“She spotted a man that was looking at her really weird,” the victim’s sister, Bianca Hernandez, told KPRC.
The man drove near the victim in a green 2001 Ford Expedition.
“The driver actually catches up onto her, gets out the vehicle and, you know, grabs her,” Hernandez said.
Ray, a 2-year-old 15-pound beagle mix, attacked the alleged abductor.
“The dog was like, ‘Uh-uh, this is not any regular person, you know, greeting her or something,’ so, yeah, he went for a bite in the leg and that was the only way for her to free herself,” Hernandez said.
KPRC reported that the girl ran back to her uncle Alan Aguilar’s house. Neighbor Patrice Moore told the station Aguilar ran up the block, but didn’t catch the man.
KTVT reported that a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a clear image of the alleged abductor and his license plate.
“We’ve just really got to keep a close eye on the little ones,” Aguilar said.
The little girl and her dog are OK, according to KPRC..
Houston Chronicle reported that Pasadena police are still searching for the alleged suspect.
