Family builds 18-foot-tall snowman

VERMONTVILLE, N.Y. - There's no way you'll miss the holiday decoration in the McCormick family's front yard.
That's because the family from New York has built an 18-foot-tall snowman, nicknamed Franklin in honor of the county where the family resides.
Pat McCormick told NBC5 that the family used a snowblower to build the massive snowman. The family started the tradition three years ago, but this year’s snowman is the biggest.
The snowman even has its own Facebook page, Friends of Franklin.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents begging for answers after WVU student injured at fraternity
- Hospital prices are about to go public
- Police investigating crash down embankment along I-376
- VIDEO: Boy, 17, shot in back by 12-year-old brother at Pine Township home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The family is seeking cloth swatch donations that it can turn into a scarf for Franklin.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}