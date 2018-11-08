Family dog found protecting 10-year-old boy from fire

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. - A family dog died after protecting a child from smoke Tuesday when a fire ripped through their house.
Lisa Marghella’s husband was outside trying to douse the flames with a garden hose as he yelled for her and their son to get out of the house Tuesday night, KTXL reported.
Two people staying at the home ran into an upstairs room to get the 10-year-old boy from a smoke-filled room, KTXL reported.
“Zoe, she was sleeping over his face so he didn’t get the smoke,” Marghella told KTXL.
Zoe, two other dogs and a cat did not survive. The fire is under investigation
"We understand we lost some pets,” Marghella told KTXL. “We’ll have to grieve for them. We'll have a little memorial but the most important thing is we all left with our lives.”
