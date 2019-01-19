Family of boy battling leukemia asks for letters of support during treatment

WALPOLE, Mass. - Phillip Lippolis has been battling leukemia for seven years, and though he's back in the hospital, he's not letting it stop him from living his life.
The 12-year-old Massachusetts boy has been in and out of the hospital, but he's been persistent at both attending classes virtually and fighting a disease that just keeps coming back.
Lippolis is undergoing a new treatment called Car-t cells and is back in the hospital.
While he's supporting the Patriots in the AFC Championship game this weekend, his family is also hoping others will support his battle.
His grandmother, Jean Pungitore, is asking for anyone to take a few minutes and send Phillip a letter to let him know he has support in his fight.
You can send cards to:
Philip Lippolis
185 Winter St.
Walpole, MA 02081
