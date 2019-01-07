Family vanishes after father claims 1-year-old drowned in bathtub

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Police in New Mexico are asking for the public’s help finding a family who vanished after a man claimed his 1-year-old daughter drowned in a bathtub, according to authorities.
The family disappeared two weeks after David “D.J.” Zuber, 26, told his mother that his 1-year-old daughter, Anastazia Zuber, drowned on Dec. 18, according to police and the Albuquerque Journal. Police said neither Zuber nor the girl’s mother, 23-year-old Monique Romero, called authorities after the alleged incident.
“Police have talked to numerous family members, but no one can confirm the whereabouts of the child,” authorities said Wednesday in a statement.
Zuber and Romero were last seen in Farmington, New Mexico, according to police. Authorities believe they have their other two children, identified as Athena Zuber and David Zuber III, with them.
Zuber was described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound white man with “blondish brown hair” and blue eyes. Romero was described as a 4-foot-11, 110-pound Hispanic woman with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department.
Authorities continue to investigate.
