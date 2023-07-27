Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Last call for Alex Kirilloff of the waiver wire

The coming weekend figures to be a tough one for MLB offenses. As you’ll see in the details below, several teams are set to face a trio of skilled starters, including some offenses that fantasy managers have come to rely upon. Let’s take a look at the best options among the few players who are poised for weekend success.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

One final note: those who stream starters in shallow leagues will have more options on Sunday than they can handle.

Top players to add

Nolan Jones (1B/OF, Colorado Rockies, 23% rostered)

Jones is my top hitter to add this weekend, as he has the skills to take advantage of his drool-worthy matchup at offense-inducing Coors Field against an A’s staff with a 5.87 ERA. The slugger has cooled in July from a hot start to his season, but he will follow up this enticing series by working at home against the Padres' fourth and fifth starters at the outset of next week.

Edouard Julien (2B, Minnesota Twins, 50%)

I usually avoid highlighting the same player two weeks in a row but Julien is a must-start option in nearly every league right now. The rookie has been dynamite in July (1.280 OPS) and against right-handers overall this season (1.091 OPS) and the Twins face mediocre righties in four of their next five games.

Alex Kirilloff (OF, Minnesota Twins, 49%)

Everything I said about Julien applies to Kirilloff, who thrives against right-handers (.903 OPS in 2023) and has excelled this month (.926 OPS). I’m not ready to say that this former prospect has finally found his footing in the majors, but I want him in my lineup for the next week. Kirilloff missed Wednesday’s game with a minor shoulder injury but is expected to return on Friday.

Kenta Maeda (SP, Minnesota Twins, 55%)

Maeda is my preferred streamer in shallow leagues, The veteran has posted a 2.48 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP across six starts since returning from the IL on June 23, and he should easily handle a Royals lineup that ranks 28th in baseball in OPS.

Christopher Sanchez (SP, Philadelphia Phillies, 16%)

Those in deeper leagues who do not have access to my preferred streamers (Maeda, Aaron Civale, Tarik Skubal) should target Sanchez, who remains widely available despite posting a 2.98 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and a 38:6 K:BB ratio across eight starts. He should fare well against a Pirates offense that sits in the middle of the pack in most offensive measurables.

Matchups to Target

Rockies vs. A’s

The two teams with the highest ERA in baseball meet up at the toughest venue for pitchers, which means that managers should give the benefit of the doubt to as many players from these teams as possible. From Oakland, JJ Bleday (2%), Zack Gelof (7%) and Jace Peterson (2%) are almost universally available and could contribute in 12-team leagues.

The Colorado options are slightly more appealing, with Nolan Jones (23%) and Randal Grichuk (9%) as the top options. Additionally, Brenton Doyle (1%), Ezequiel Tovar (37%) and Ryan McMahon (75%) could all turn around recent cold spells.

Dodgers vs. Reds

Los Angeles could score early and often against three Reds starters who each have an ERA of 4.60 or higher. The most appealing matchups come against right-handers on Saturday and Sunday, making James Outman (38%) and Jason Heyward (1%) interesting streamers in 12-team leagues.

Twins @ Royals

Minnesota should enjoy a weekend of facing three Kansas City starters with an ERA of at least 4.70. Edouard Julien (50%) is a must-start player, as is Alex Kirilloff (49%). Max Kepler (6%) can be started against right-handers on Friday and Saturday, while Willi Castro (15%) is an option for those who seek steals.

Matchups to Avoid

Royals vs. Twins

Kansas City could struggle against three effective right-handed starters. Salvador Pérez and Bobby Witt Jr. are the only Royals hitters who should occupy fantasy lineups.

Angels @ Blue Jays

Los Angeles will face three right-handed starters while in Toronto, and two of them (Kevin Gausman, José Berríos) present tough challenges. Shohei Ohtani and Mickey Moniak are the only Angels who should be started in most leagues.

Rays @ Astros

Runs could be hard to come by when two of the top-five teams in ERA meet up this weekend. The Rays have zero hitters who have been top-180 fantasy options in roto leagues during the past 30 days, and while some such as Yandy Díaz and Randy Arozarena will stay in lineups, the team's sluggers should be assessed more closely than usual. From the Astros, Kyle Tucker, Chas McCormick, Jose Altuve, Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman need to remain active everywhere.

Pirates vs. Phillies

Pittsburgh has their work cut out for them against Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Christopher Sanchez. Jack Suwinski and Henry Davis are the only Pirates to consider in 12-team leagues.

Rangers @ Padres

The Rangers' effective lineup could be silenced against a tough trio of Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell. Adolis García, Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe are the only Texas hitters who have my attention for this series.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Kenta Maeda @ KC (Sunday, 55)

Aaron Civale @ CWS (Sunday, 61)

Tarik Skubal @ MIA (Sunday, 49)

Christopher Sanchez @ PIT (Sunday, 16)

Braxton Garrett vs. DET (Friday, 53)

Kyle Hendricks @ STL (Sunday, 42)

Michael Kopech vs. CLE (Sunday, 31)

Bobby Miller vs. CIN (Friday, 56)

Johnny Cueto vs. DET (Saturday, 6)

Grayson Rodriguez vs. NYY (Friday, 50)

Logan Allen @ CWS (Saturday, 43)

Reese Olson @ MIA (Friday, 5)

Ross Stripling vs. BOS (Sunday, 17)

Kutter Crawford @ SF (Friday, 10)

Dean Kremer vs. NYY (Sunday, 44)

Bryan Woo @ ARI (Saturday, 37)

Tommy Henry vs. SEA (Friday, 14)

Jameson Taillon @ STL (Saturday, 23)

Emmet Sheehan vs. CIN (Saturday, 16)

Brandon Pfaadt vs. SEA (Saturday, 5)

Alek Manoah vs. LAA (Saturday, 64)