Fantasy Basketball Semifinals Waiver Wire: 5 players to add now to help get a win this week

The grind of the fantasy basketball playoffs doesn’t stop, and as we approach the weekend, now’s the time to make those key moves to secure the W. I've rounded up five players who can give your squad a boost in the second half of Week 21.

De’Andre Hunter - SF/PF, Cleveland Cavaliers (37% rostered)

More minutes are coming for Hunter. Evan Mobley (rest) is out for Thursday night and Hunter has been playing most of his minutes at PF since joining the Cavs. He's a 3s specialist, but he's also efficient and can grab boards with possibly a steal. Last week, Hunter ranked 112th after averaging 13 points and 3.5 rebounds, with 2 3s on 53% shooting. I trust his role, and with Cleveland playing three games over the final four nights, the counting stats matter.

If Hunter isn't available, Max Strus is another streamable player in deeper leagues.

Ty Jerome - PG/SG, Cleveland Cavaliers (23% rostered)

Jerome hovered around a top-100 player for a good portion of the season and remains a good source of efficiency, assists, steals and 3s in 9-cat leagues. All he needs is 20 minutes and, with a Thursday/Friday back-to-back, Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell could rest. The Cavs face the Spurs, Pistons and Clippers to close out the weekend — all games where Jerome can produce against the second unit.

Wait until later in the day Thursday, if you can manage it, because Jerome is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game with left knee soreness.

Scotty Pippen Jr. - PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (32% rostered)

The Grizzlies have some tough opponents (@OKC and LAL), but no Ja Morant over the last few games has Pippen Jr. putting up an average of 35 fantasy points per game. He's done that in under 30 minutes, too. The volume of points, assists and stocks he can accumulate makes him a must-add whenever Morant misses time. He dropped 15/5/3 with 3 steals (31 fantasy points) against OKC a couple of weeks ago, so I'm not overthinking it — he'll ball.

Julian Champagnie - SF/PF, San Antonio Spurs (7% rostered)

Champagnie is a volume play if you're looking for stocks and 3s. The efficiency comes and goes, but with the Spurs having a grueling schedule against the Cavs, Celtics and Warriors over the next four days, I'm banking on Champagnie picking up some garbage time production.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

Kevin Porter Jr. - PG/SG, Milwaukee Bucks (11% rostered)

With Damian Lillard (calf) out indefinitely, many rushed to add Gary Trent Jr. However, Kevin Porter Jr. is another player to consider if you missed out. He offers more rebounding and assists numbers than Trent Jr., and, given the minutes bump, I think KPJ will end up being the more productive fantasy asset in the fantasy playoffs. Over the last three contests, KPJ has averaged 26 fantasy points per game compared to 22 for Trent Jr. He also has a higher usage rate, 24.5%, compared to 18.9% for Trent Jr. Just watch out for KPJ's turnovers.