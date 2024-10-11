Fantasy Basketball: Favorite ADP targets in each round of 2024-25 drafts

As we approach the 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season, identifying players who will outperform their average draft position (ADP) can give you a strategic edge. This article highlights one player in each round, who I'm higher on relative to where they're going in drafts. Let's get into it!

Round 1: Anthony Davis - PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers

ADP 7.6

The Lakers being in the market for a center means that Davis will get more time at PF, which is what he's wanted for a while. He is a top-five player in any format when he's on the floor and one of a few players capable of averaging at least 20 points, 10 boards with a steal and two blocks per game.

Round 2: James Harden - PG/SG, Los Angeles Clippers

Yahoo ADP 17.5

Harden's value is up because of Paul George's departure and Kawhi Leonard's gradual ramp-up to begin the season. Leonard admitted he will be load-managed, which puts more onus on Harden as a scorer and facilitator this season. He has 20 and 10 potential and could be a first-round value by season's end.

Round 3: Karl-Anthony Towns - PF/C, New York Knicks

Yahoo ADP 26.0

The Knicks' new center is rising up draft boards, and he could get to a mid-second by the start of the season. It's justified, as Towns will be living in the paint far more in New York than in Minnesota, leading to more rebounds and blocks. We caught a glimpse of center KAT under Thibs in the past, and Towns averaged 23.0 points, 12.3 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals across three seasons.

Round 4: Evan Mobley - PF/C, Cleveland Cavaliers

Yahoo ADP 39.5

One of my fourth-year breakouts, Mobley, is primed for his best statistical season. He'll have the ball in his hands more frequently, and with more usage and a bump in assists and scoring, I'm projecting a top-35 finish.

Round 5: Immanuel Quickley - PG/SG, Toronto Raptors

Yahoo ADP 54.6

Quickley seamlessly transitioned into Toronto's system, averaging 19 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in 38 games for the Raptors last season. He positively impacts at least five categories and will average at least 30 fantasy points per game in point formats.

Round 6: Cam Thomas - PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets

Yahoo ADP 71.8

You're getting a player who will drop 25 a game with a 30% usage rate in the sixth round. Over the final two months of last season, he showed he can facilitate, so a jump in assists only heightens his value.

Round 7: Isaiah Hartenstein - C, Oklahoma City Thunder

Yahoo ADP: 76.4

After a career year in New York, Hartenstein got the bag and joined the Thunder. His rebounding, rim protection and passing will be a major upgrade for OKC and fantasy basketball managers. If you want to stock up on guards and forwards in the earlier rounds, Hartenstein is one of the better bigs available in this range.

Round 8: OG Anunoby - SF/PF, New York Knicks

Yahoo ADP: 87.3

Anunoby is one of the best defenders in the league. Joining the Knicks was great for his fantasy stock because he's playing 35 minutes a night and is a menace in Thibs' defense. He's averaging over a steal and block per game with New York and is an ideal 3&D wing with respectable shooting splits approaching the late rounds. All those minutes could catch up to him, as he's played more than 65 games once in the past four seasons.

Round 9: Collin Sexton - PG/SG, Utah Jazz

ADP: 102.9

Back to the guards, Sexton provided seventh-round value as the starting two guard last year. His defense is sus, but he's efficient and can post 20 points with five assists in close to 30 minutes. The results aren't in yet, but Keyonte George left Thursday's game with a knee injury, so there could be more point guard work coming Sexton's way.

Round 10: Amen Thompson - SG/SF, Houston Rockets

ADP: 119.7

Thompson's shown game-changing ability in the preseason, and it'll be hard to keep him off the floor once the season gets underway. He started both preseason games but at different positions — SF for Dillon Brooks and then Fred VanVleet at PG. Whether starting or coming off the bench, his playmaking, rebounding and infectious defense will earn him minutes in the rotation. Entering his second season, Thompson is an upside pick that could be far more valuable than his ADP suggests.

Final round targets

Deni Avdija (ADP: 126)

Jaden Ivey (ADP: 136)

Payton Pritchard (ADP: 144)

Noah Clowney (ADP: 144)

Dyson Daniels (ADP: 145)