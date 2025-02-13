Fantasy Basketball All-Star Team for the 2024-25 NBA season

Fantasy basketball managers, take a moment to exhale. All-Star Weekend has arrived, offering the perfect chance to unwind and look back on the players who’ve shined in the first half of the season. From breakout sensations to early-round stars living up to the hype and late-round gems exceeding expectations, there’s plenty to celebrate.

I’ve broken this year’s Fantasy All-Stars into three squads — early-round stars, mid-round value crushers, and late-round/waiver-wire heroes. Let's celebrate the players helping (or maybe carrying) your squads in fantasy this season!

Top-5 Early Round All-Stars

Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

SGA is the best guard in the NBA. He ranks second in 9-cat and fifth in points leagues this year while leading the league in scoring at 32.6 points per game. He's the model of efficiency and is one of two guards averaging over 1 steal and 1 block per game. SGA is again in the conversation for MVP in real life and fantasy.

Reserve:Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Guard: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are in the conversation for the most disappointing team in the league, but that hasn't stopped Maxey from having a career year. Despite struggling from the field early on, Maxey's play over the past two months thrust him into first-round value in 9-cat and points leagues. At a third-round ADP, Maxey is delivering for fantasy managers.

Reserve:Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Forward: Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

The KAT-Thibs reunion has been great for KAT's fantasy value, as he's been one of the most impactful big men this season. He ranks in the top five in 9-cat and top seven in points leagues while posting the second-highest true-shooting percentage of his career at 64%. He's efficient and tied for second in double-doubles.

Heee Heee!

Karl-Anthony Towns had 40 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 3 3PTS & these passes!



— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 12, 2025

Reserve:Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Forward: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

We're just scratching the surface in Year 2 of the Wemby experience. Wembanyama is in the top three in points and 9-cat leagues, and to the surprise of no one, he's leading the league with 4.9 stocks per game. He's one of six players averaging at least 20-10-3 this season. Fantasy beast.

Reserve:Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Center: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

As consistent and reliable as the Joker is, it's hard to believe he's got even better this season. Jokić is the only player averaging a triple-double (the first time in his Hall-of-Fame career) and shooting a career-best 45% from 3. He's also the most rostered player on Yahoo's top 500 public teams. Just Jokić doing Jokić things.

Reserve:Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Top-5 Mid-Round Guys

Guard: Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Garland rebounded nicely from last year's injury-plagued season. He's exceeding his ADP by three rounds in 9-cat leagues and is one of a handful of players flirting with 50/40/90 this year. The Cavs are a fantasy goldmine and he's one of the primary reasons why.

Reserve:Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Guard: Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Cade is showing why he was the No. 1 overall pick a few years ago. He's taken the Pistons from being the league's laughingstock to a playoff contender, sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Cunningham has leveled up in nearly every category this season — points, assists, rebounds, FG%, 3s made and blocks. Turnovers aside, he's emerging as one of the premiere guards IRL and fantasy.

CADE SWITCHES HANDS AND JAMS 😤



— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2025

Reserve:Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Forward: Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Hiring Kenny Atkinson was the best thing that could've happened for unlocking Mobley's fantasy upside. He's seeing more usage and shooting more 3s this year, which has been a difference-maker in his production. The rebounding and defensive numbers were always solid, but Mobley's offensive aggression has taken him into second-round territory.

Reserve:Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Forward: Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

J-Dub's versatility from a positional flexibility perspective (PG/SG/SF/PF) makes him a rare breed in fantasy. He's also the second option on one of the best teams in basketball. He's posting career bests at 21-5-5 this year while being among the league leaders in steals per game. Dog.

Reserve:Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Center: Nikola Vučević, Chicago Bulls

While no one taught this old dog new tricks, he's been highly efficient on top of being the same consistent Vooch we've come to appreciate. He's 16th in 9-cat leagues heading into the All-Star break. What's better is that the Bulls appear to be cool with middling in the playoff hunt, which should reduce Vooch's shutdown risk come silly season.

Reserve:Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Top-5 Late-Round Guys

Guard: Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

This hidden gem is becoming one of the top perimeter defenders in the league. Daniels leads the league in steals and deflections but also produces in other facets. Despite going undrafted in 65% of leagues, Daniels is averaging 13/5/4 (all career highs) and shooting 47% from the field. He's the leading candidate for league winner in terms of value relative to ADP.

Reserve:Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Guard: Norman Powell (Los Angeles Clippers)

Anytime you can get a player in the 11th round who performs at a fourth-round value, it's a W. Powell's been in a reserve role for most of his career, but once he got the opportunity to start, he didn't look back. The increase in minutes and touches has resulted in career-bests in points, 3s, rebounds and TS%.

Reserve:Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Forward: Josh Hart (New York Knicks)

Hart's do-it-all game fits perfectly for the Knicks and fantasy. I doubt anyone could've predicted the output we're seeing this year. He's been a second-round value all year in 9-cat leagues and like Powell, Hart's outperformed his ADP by over seven rounds. That is why Hart is my fantasy MVP.

Reserve:Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets

Forward: Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)

Jabari Smith's hand injury paved the way for the fantasy community to rally around one of the most explosive young stat-stuffers in the league: Amen Thompson. Since Smith's injury, Thompson ranks 13th in 9-cat leagues, averaging 17.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on 53% shooting from the field. He's another 11th-round pick who's paying dividends for fantasy managers.

STOP IT, AMEN THOMPSON 🫣😳



— NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2025

Reserve: Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Center: Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

It's always good practice to draft the center tied to James Harden. This has been Zu's best campaign of his career, averaging 15 points with 13 rebounds this season. His draft stock wasn't high either, going in the eighth round despite performing inside the top 50 in points and 9-cat leagues.

Reserve:Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors