Fantasy Football Draft Targets: 7 players worth putting on your radar for 2024

Dalton Del Don runs through seven players he'll be targeting in 2024 fantasy football drafts.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice was one of the league's most efficient wide receivers as a rookie, when he finished with the third-most yards after the catch. He emerged as Kansas City's clear No. 1 option in the passing game down the stretch and profiles as a top-12 fantasy WR moving forward. The Chiefs will certainly upgrade their WR room this offseason, but Travis Kelce will be 35 years old and may retire. I'm targeting Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 receiver in fantasy drafts next year.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Lamar Jackson led the league with 0.68 fantasy points per dropback this season; Richardson got 0.81. AR carries more injury risk than most quarterbacks, but that will be (overly) priced into his ADP. Given his rushing ability and playing indoors in a Shane Steichen offense with strong WRs, Richardson should be ranked as top-five fantasy QB in 2024, but he won't be drafted that way.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans

Spears got the sixth-most yards per touch and ranked top-five in Juke Rate while passing the eye test as a rookie. He's not built for 300+ touches, but Spears should see a lot more work in 2024 with Derrick Henry a free agent and likely gone. Tennessee isn't an offensive environment to target next year, but Spears should thrive in an expanded role (assuming Henry leaves).

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow posted a historically low YPA while playing through a calf strain to start the year before ultimately suffering a season-ending wrist injury. Chase missed a game and played through a serious shoulder injury down the stretch, so we can safely ignore his disappointing 2023 stats (although he still finished as a top-15 fantasy WR). Chase is still just 23 years old, so expect a huge rebound next season with a healthy Burrow (and Tee Higgins is a free agent). Chase will be the fourth wide receiver off the board in most 2024 fantasy drafts, but he’s as likely as any to finish No. 1.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

The difference between Wilson's expected fantasy points per game (17.8) and actual fantasy ppg (9.7) was by far the widest among all players this season. He scored just three touchdowns despite ranking top 10 in red-zone targets and sporting the fourth-highest end-zone target share (44%).

Zach Wilson had the worst EPA/dropback this season, while Trevor Siemian had the lowest completion percentage above expectation. Wilson racked up the fifth-most unrealized air yards, as the Jets got the worst quarterback play in the league; only the Panthers managed fewer yards per play despite New York having stars at wide receiver and running back.

Wilson was on pace to record 100+ catches, 1,200+ yards and 11 touchdowns with Joe Flacco as his QB in 2022, revealing what's to come. There's some concern with Aaron Rodgers' age and recovery from a serious injury in 2024, but Wilson is going to be a top-five fantasy wideout with a competent quarterback.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

McLaurin is one of the league's best receivers, but he ranked 46th in target rate and 71st in target quality in 2023, when he somehow caught just five passes in the red zone all season. McLaurin had a 25.5% target rate as recently as 2021, so we know he earns them when not being misused. He exploded for 93 yards and a touchdown (and came within a yard of a second score) in less than a quarter with Jacoby Brissett in Week 15, revealing his potential with a capable QB.

The list of quarterbacks McLaurin has played with since entering the league looks like this: Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Colt McCoy, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Carson Wentz and Sam Howell.

A Reception Perception favorite, McLaurin is a terrific route-runner who could be a legit top-10 fantasy receiver in a different setup. The Commanders will have a new coach in 2024 and crucially, the No. 2 pick in the draft. Target McLaurin next season with Drake Maye or Caleb Williams throwing to him.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Hall finished as a top-five fantasy back despite seeing limited snaps over the first month of the season while recovering from knee surgery and playing for a bottom-five offense. He was always going to be a popular 2024 target, but Hall helped his 2023 stats with a huge Week 18; he had 37 carries for 178 yards in New England against one of the league's best run defenses, highlighting how special he can be when healthy. With Aaron Rodgers returning, a likely improved Jets offensive line and an unmatched skill set in his prime, Hall is my favorite first-round target in 2024 fantasy drafts.