Fantasy Football Traffic Cop: Week 11 lineup advice

Start-sit questions can be anxious for even the best fantasy managers. Here's a traffic light report to help get you ready for Week 11.

✅ Green Light

WR Calvin Ridley vs. Vikings

He's proven he can do it with either quarterback, and while the blitz-happy Vikings can make things chaotic in the pocket, they also allow big plays downfield when that rush doesn't get home.‌

WR Jauan Jennings vs. Seahawks

He's a made man in this passing game now, stepping into the Brandon Aiyuk role and gobbling up first-read targets. He's an easy WR2 start in all formats, with the upside to break his projection.‌

QB Bo Nix vs. Falcons

So many fantasy quarterbacks don't offer floor these days, but that hasn't been a problem for the athletic Nix, a resourceful runner. He's also showing improved chemistry every week with key receiver Courtland Sutton. The Falcons have a horrible pass rush, so Nix should have time to read his progressions.

RB Jonathan Taylor at Jets

The New York defense was a no-show at Arizona, so forget about this being a tough matchup. And with Anthony Richardson back in the saddle, the Colts probably want to take the offense back to basics. Advantage, Taylor.

WR Khalil Shakir vs. Chiefs

He's one of the easy buttons in the Buffalo offense, and with so many key teammates hurt, opportunity should be trending up. Shakir also had seven catches and a touchdown against Kansas City in the playoffs.

🫤 Yellow Light

RB Nick Chubb at Saints

He hasn't looked explosive in his three games back from injury, but the bye week surely helped and the New Orleans front seven is getting gashed in the running game.

RB Najee Harris vs. Ravens

Everyone looks to defeat the Ravens through the air, justifiably, but Pittsburgh's offensive identity is ground-and-pound and Harris might be needed for 20 carries if Jaylen Warren (back) isn't healthy.

WR John Metchie III at Cowboys

We're still not sure what's going to happen with Nico Collins this week, but the Texans probably can't look away from the splashy plays Metchie offered in the loss to Detroit. He's a viable sleeper, and a perfect Monday insurance option for Collins managers.

WR Jakobi Meyers at Dolphins

Life with this messy quarterback room means capped upside. But Meyers has been sneaky-productive anyway, with a 32-340-2 line over his past five games. He's long been one of the most underrated receivers in football.

🛑 Red Light

WR DJ Moore vs. Packers

Maybe a play-calling switch will fix what ails the Chicago passing game, but I need a prove-it result before I trust any of these guys.

RB Raheem Mostert vs. Raiders

We knew De'Von Achane was ahead of him, but Jaylen Wright is catching up, too. Mostert could break off a 35-yard run at any moment, but how many snaps will he get?

WR Brian Thomas Jr. at Lions

He has little problem getting open, but will Mac Jones be able to find him? The Detroit secondary is also playing at a high level right now, with two likely Pro Bowlers.