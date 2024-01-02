Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts has already established a career high in passing yards with 3,803, and can surpass the magical 4,000-yard mark on the season this week. Only five passers have hit that mark this season, though a few could join Hurts in that club by Sunday night.

While some teams are sitting their starters in the season finale, the Eagles do not figure to be one of them. Losers of four of their last five, the Eagles need to win to have a chance at claiming the NFC East so they don’t have to travel in the first round of the playoffs. Hurts is also facing a Giants defense against which he threw for 301 yards and accounted for two touchdowns in Week 16. Could he do it again?

Check out where Hurts lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 18:

