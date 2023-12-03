Fantasy Football Early Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. And Week 13 was brutal for fantasy managers trying to claw into the playoffs; a plethora of big-name players went down with injury, including Tank Dell, Rhamondre Stevenson and Derrick Henry. You can expect the waiver wire to be active this upcoming week. Here are four options to consider claiming on waivers ahead of Week 14, which will see two teams on bye.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, New England Patriots (40% rostered)

As mentioned above, Rhamondre Stevenson exited the Patriots' Week 13 game against the Chargers with an ankle injury. Backup Ezekiel Elliott took over for him from that point and had a pretty nice day when you consider the Patriots did nothing on offense.

Elliott managed 11.20 fantasy points in an afternoon when the Patriots were shutout, so, yeah, there's that.

No one really wants a Patriot on their fantasy roster right now, but if Stevenson has to miss time, we know that Zeke is the next man up and he'll likely own most of the backfield work on the ground and the air. You could do worse if you need running back help.

Speaking of which ...

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans (35% rostered)

Derrick Henry left against the Colts when he was being evaluated for a concussion. If he's forced to miss time, the electrifying Tyjae Spears would lead the Titans backfield, as he did late in the game and in overtime in Week 13. Spears ultimately ran 16 times for 75 yards and caught four-of-six targets for 13 yards.

Spears has flashed serious big-play ability this season, and he's exactly the type of back fantasy managers would want on their roster at this point in the season. Go get him if he's available, regardless of Henry's status.

Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears (21% rostered)

Chicago's talented rookie running back hasn't really separated himself from his backfield mates this season, but interestingly, he out-carried incumbent Khalil Herbert in Week 12, and he also checked in third on the team in catches, yards and targets against the Vikings.

At worst, Johnson could be insurance for Herbert managers (or for anyone who wants to add some key RB backups). But at best, Johnson could be a high-upside rookie starting to bloom at the perfect time coming out of the team's bye. This is, after all, when late-blooming rookies start to take off.

And speaking of which (part two) ...

Jalin Hyatt, WR, New York Giants (4% rostered)

The Giants offense has received new life thanks to rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito. It's also gotten an infusion of big-play ability, thanks to fellow rookie, Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt is coming off his best game of the season (and of his career), going 6-5-109 in a win against the Patriots.

It's the time of the season to start loading up on backup RBs and talented rookies who are showing flashes. Hyatt fits that bill coming off the team's bye.