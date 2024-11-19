Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping to make room for Week 12 waiver wire pickups

The following is an excerpt from the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Get to the Points! If you like what you see, you can subscribe for free here.

Most fantasy advice will never be one size fits all, and that's especially true for a cut list. You need to apply this to your situation and the context of your league. A stash in one league could be a see-you-later player in a different room. And remember, if you never make a regretful cut during the season, you're probably playing far too conservatively.

Here are some players to consider dropping as you target available players off the waiver wire.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Falcons (69%)

He's been a smash in two Tampa Bay games. Unfortunately that's all he gets. The average Cousins finish outside of the Bucs is outside the top 20. This isn't the type of player worth holding through a bye, and I won't be in a hurry to add Cousins later in the year, either.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins (76%)

He's been ineffective, he's been dinged up a bit, he's been used sparingly. Obviously De'Von Achane is the bellcow here, but Jaylen Wright might also be ahead of Mostert for touches. And is the 2024 Miami offense all that fun anyway?

Diontae Johnson, WR, Ravens (69%)

He only ran six routes in the revenge game against Pittsburgh. I'm sure those routes looked magnificent on the coaching tape. Maybe Baltimore couldn't say no to the cheap cost of acquiring Johnson, but they have no immediate interest in making him a regular part of their current offense.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans (69%)

He hasn't scored a TD all year and he's averaging a modest 30 yards per game. Nico Collins is back, Tank Dell is a mouth to feed and even John Metchie III is starting to produce. And when Houston gets in close, Joe Mixon is the guy who scores.

Jets D/ST (70%)

They were the No. 2 D/ST in the preseason, but they're 18th in actual fantasy points. When's the last time targeting a summer defense worked out for you? It's easy to cut the Jets during a bye week, I suppose, but I'm not going to be tempted to start them after that, with the possible exception of the Jacksonville game in Week 15.