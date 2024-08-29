Fantasy Football Sleepers: 5 TEs to consider late in 2024 drafts

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Yahoo ADP: 128.6

Likely finished as a top-five fantasy tight end three times over the final five weeks with Mark Andrews out last season. He was also the TE8 in Week 18 despite seeing just two targets while Baltimore rested many of its starters. The Ravens have a glaring weakness at WR2 and utilize their tight ends in the red zone far more than any team in the league, so Likely should have a bigger role this season even if Andrews stays healthy (Andrews has missed multiple games in three of the past four seasons).

Reports suggest Likely could be Baltimore's second receiving option in 2024, and he has top-three TE upside should Andrews go down again.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Yahoo ADP: Undrafted

Dulcich was one of just four rookie tight ends to post a 15%+ target share on a 9.0+ aDOT, and he should emerge as Denver's top TE finally healthy in 2024. Even if Adam Trautman remains listed ahead of him on Denver's depth chart, Dulcich will be the Broncos' top receiving tight end. His rookie season matched Dalton Kincaid's, and Denver lacks receiving options.

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Yahoo ADP: Undrafted

Parkinson has been ignored at draft tables despite entering 2024 as Los Angeles' clear new starting tight end. The former five-star recruit signed a $22.5 million contract (with a lot guaranteed) during the offseason and has been getting praise throughout camp. Tyler Higbee has been a major part of L.A.'s offense in the past, but he's unlikely to be a factor this season after undergoing ACL surgery in late February.

Parkinson rested along with the Rams' starters during L.A.'s first preseason game, while Davis Allen played with the backups, suggesting he's fighting for the TE2 spot with Hunter Long. The Rams led the NFL in yards per play when fully healthy last season, so L.A.'s offense has big potential behind a strong offensive line as well. Parkinson is going undrafted in Yahoo leagues despite the position being a total crapshoot after the top 12 are off the board.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Yahoo ADP: 138

Henry tied for the second-most touchdowns (six) among tight ends last season, accounting for a whopping 38% of New England's season total for passing scores. The Patriots' offense will improve in 2024, perhaps even dramatically if Drake Mayewins the starting job at some point this season. Moreover, Mike Gesicki left for Cincinnati, and the Patriots' wide receivers are incredibly inexperienced. Henry is a sleeper at a tight end position that gets razor thin after the top 12 are off the board.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Yahoo ADP: 111

Goedert battled through injuries last season, but he'll benefit from a revamped Philadelphia offense in 2024. New OC Kellen Moore once helped Dalton Schultz be a top-five fantasy tight end, and there's contingent upside should A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith suffer an injury. Tight end falls off a cliff shortly after where Goedert goes, so he's a fine target to avoid a big drop in tiers.