Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season yielded just as many surprises as the first, punctuated by two 3+ touchdown outings from New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara and Buffalo Bills' James Cook — each of whom was drafted on average in the fourth round or later in most Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

Kamara finished as the RB1 on the week after scoring four total touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys — a shock just about nobody saw coming, particularly with it being a home game for Micah Parsons & Co. and their strengths on defense. James Cook, meanwhile, was a maestro of efficiency in Week 2, totaling 95 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 total touches on the day as the Bills offense pummeled a Miami Dolphins defense that had absolutely no answers.

Which running backs will continue to score among the elite?

Whether you're seeking a replacement for Isiah Pacheco, Christian McCaffrey or Kenneth Walker ... or you're just looking to validate the start/sit decisions you've already made, our fantasy analysts are here to save the day with Week 3 running back rankings for half-PPR scoring formats.

Which running back will surprise in Week 3?