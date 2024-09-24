Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings (Half-PPR)

The 2024 fantasy football season has yielded plenty of ... weirdness to this point in the season — lots of surprises and even more injuries to make setting our lineups a challenging experience.

There may be no oddity more significant than that of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, however. Darnold locked in on the starting role following a season-ending injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy, and if his first three games are any indication, the Vikings are in good hands. He leads the NFL in passing touchdowns through three games this season and has been remarkably efficient in throwing those touchdowns with a league-high 10.3% — absolutely absurd.

New Carolina Panthers starter Andy Dalton was another big surprise in Week 3, laying a big indictment on second-year QB Bryce Young after throwing for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first game for the organization.

Can you continue to trust Darnold and the Dalton Effect for the Carolina Panthers? How heavily should you weigh the massive Jauan Jennings breakout heading into Week 4? Is Malik Nabers an every-week WR1? Our team of analysts are here to help you answer those questions to make your start/sit decisions with their Week 4 fantasy football rankings for half-PPR scoring formats.

Good luck with your Week 4 matchups!