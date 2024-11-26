Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Well, folks. It's time we acknowledge something very important. We, the fantasy football community, may have given up on Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith too early. After several years of awaiting his big breakout season, most had lost all hope that he'd ever return fantasy value. Now, with Tua Tagovailoa under center, he's had a resurgence, sitting as the TE4 overall this season in half-PPR scoring formats.

Since Tagovailoa's return to the lineup in Week 8, Smith is tied for the third-most receptions (28) and receiving yards (299) and the second-most receiving TDs (3) among all tight ends. Should you trust him in your lineups every week moving forward, even above some other names with a safer perceived floor like a Mark Andrews or Sam LaPorta?

Find out where Smith stands in our team's Week 13 tight end rankings for half-PPR scoring league formats:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 13?