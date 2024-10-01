Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

With several weeks of the fantasy football season under our belts, there are several options emerging as viable flex plays to carry your teams to victory. One of the more surprising options emerging in full-PPR leagues this year has been one certain New York Giants wide receiver ...

No, it's not Malik Nabers. He's an automatic start, having scored as the overall WR1 through the first four weeks of the season. It's actually his teammate, Wan'Dale Robinson.

Robinson has had 6+ receptions in three of four games this season, with 12+ targets in two f those instances. That ranks fourth among all wide receivers, only behind Nabers, Nico Collins and Diontae Johnson. Though he's undersized at 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, he's carving out a featured role in the Giants' offense with Daniel Jones at quarterback, with that target share earning him a spot in the flex moving forward.

Where does Robinson fall in our team's Week 4 flex rankings in full-PPR scoring formats? Keep scrolling to find out!

