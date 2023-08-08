Fantasy Football: Depth chart breakdown for every NFL team

Fantasy football rankings can take you pretty far in your draft research but sometimes, it's just good to know who is even worth considering from every team at every position. So, we decided to lay out all that info here, and we will update this space as position battles come to an end this preseason up until Week 1!

*Asterisks dictate an injured player (or a player wrapped up in a contract dispute/holdout); parentheses dictate players who could have fantasy value, but are just insurance (for RBs) or late-round dart throws/early season waiver wire considerations (for WR/TEs).

Arizona Cardinals

QB: Kyler Murray*

RB: James Conner (and whoever wins the backup job is worth drafting I guess?)

WR: Marquise Brown

TE: (Zach Ertz*, Trey McBride)

It'll be somewhat of a surprise if Murray is ready by Week 1; if he is, this offense has more of a ceiling, but it's still a low one. Murray likely won't be doing his outrageously entertaining run-around like a toddler on the loose either, not after the injury he sustained ... Do we trust age-28 James Conner, one of the last real bell-cow RBs? His likely volume is enough to make him secure as a low-end RB2, but with the state of this offense and the threat of games missed, I don't think you pass up on a WR in the fifth or sixth round to select Conner instead. Chase Edmonds and Eno Benjamin aren't around behind him either, so his backup likely won't be someone who can be a plug-and-play (that includes Marlon Mack) when he (likely) misses time; my advice if drafting Conner: make sure you also draft another RB or two with way higher upside. ... Hollywood Brown seems poised for a monster target share, but Michael Wilson looks like a name to watch across from him; someone to consider off waivers maybe as soon as Week 1. ... The TE position here looks like it might be a headache; Ertz is recovering from a devastating injury and he's 32, while McBride is more potential than just production. A clear avoid for me.

Atlanta Falcons

QB: Desmond Ridder

RB: Bijan Robinson (Tyler Allgeier)

WR: Drake London

TE: Kyle Pitts

There's a lot of hype around this Falcons fantasy offense — mainly due to the talent and ability shared by London, Robinson and Pitts — but I can't help but worry that Ridder could sink all of them if he's not capable.

Baltimore Ravens

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: J.K. Dobbins* (Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon)

WR: Rashod Bateman*, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers

TE: Mark Andrews

The backfield looks like it'll be a headache considering Dobbins isn't 100% yet, but I'm more than comfortable drafting all three of their wide receivers, especially in the later rounds ... Jackson and Andrews are clear top-five options at their respective positions.

Buffalo Bills

QB: Josh Allen

RB: James Cook (Damien Harris)

WR: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis

TE: Dawson Knox (Dalton Kincaid)

There've been rumblings about Cook's three-down skill set, but will the Bills ever prioritize the RB position enough for fantasy managers? ... Dawson Knox might be the starter, but the hype surrounding the rookie Kincaid — some calling him the second coming of Travis Kelce — might push Knox to more of a blocker role, and the Bills would love a Kelce-like figure running around the middle of the field with Diggs out wide. The rookie TE is worth a late-round flier.

Carolina Panthers

QB: Bryce Young

RB: Miles Sanders (Chuba Hubbard)

WR: (Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Jonathan Mingo)

TE: Hayden Hurst

The reason all those wideouts are in parentheses (TBH, I almost left the WR field blank here) is because A) None of them strikes me as a week-to-week trustworthy option in 10-12-team fantasy leagues and B) We have no idea who Young will be throwing to the most. Hopefully, preseason provides some clarity here. ... Count me in as a Miles Sanders believer, now paired with his old coach and without much competition around him. I understand the fading; he's going from one of the best offensive ecosystems to one of the most unproven and barren. But he doesn't have to share the backfield, the Panthers offensive line is underrated and he's only 26, still in possession of his electrifying talent, so I think he's undervalued at his current ADP (RB46.8).

Chicago Bears

QB: Justin Fields

RB: Khalil Herbert (D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson)

WR: DJ Moore

TE: Cole Kmet

You'll notice Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool aren't listed here; that's because I don't think they're worth a draft pick when they'll likely be available on waivers at season's start. ... It'll be interesting to see if Khalil Herbert can be "the guy" for Chicago, or if this becomes a full-blown committee (led by the true RB1 of this team, Justin Fields). Regardless, both Foreman and Johnson are worthy draft picks too, until we see how this hierarchy shakes out throughout preseason.

Cincinnati Bengals

QB: Joe Burrow

RB: Joe Mixon (Chase Brown)

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

TE: Irv Smith Jr.

Hayden Hurst and C.J. Uzomah had their moments at TE for the Bengals, so it'll be interesting to see if Irv Smith Jr. can have a bounce-back, sort of post-hype sleeper campaign in 2023. He's worth a late-round flier if you can't draft one of the upper (or even middle) tier tight ends. ... As long as Burrow is healthy, Chase and Higgins are a magnificent fantasy pairing, each capable of putting up 1K/7TDs+ as they did last season; I am tempted to go WR-RB-WR at the start of drafts, hoping to land one or the other.

Cleveland Browns

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: Nick Chubb (Jerome Ford — for now)

WR: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore

TE: David Njoku

I fully expect Cleveland's offense to deliver fireworks in 2023, so I'm actively targeting at least one piece of this chart. ... I think Chubb finishes as 2023's fantasy RB1, but it's worth watching preseason to see if Ford is actually his direct backup. ... I don't think it's a given Moore just automatically takes the WR2 job here, what with it being a new team and the WR room not being a glaring weakness for Cleveland. That said, Moore's talent is worth a late-round draft pick as a FLEX play with upside.

Dallas Cowboys

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Tony Pollard (Deuce Vaughn?!)

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks

TE: (Jake Ferguson)

It remains to be seen if Pollard can be the workhorse RB1 we all wanted him to be when Ezekiel Elliott was still around. Nonetheless, we know he will be a weapon in the passing game and with more work, his ceiling is worth the ADP (17.0). It does seem like the rookie Vaughn might end up being his direct backup if camp hype is to be believed — all 5-foot-5 of him. ... I purposefully left out Michael Gallup here; I'd rather use a late draft pick on Cooks over Gallup, who's on-field production hasn't matched his potential as of yet.

Denver Broncos

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Javonte Williams (Samaje Perine)

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

TE: Greg Dulcich

Williams' knee must be made of some unknown extraterrestrial material because how do you go from the injury he sustained to apparently getting preseason action?! If he looks good (and actually gets substantial work) then expect a huge shakeup in the RB draft rankings and ADP ... There's a small chance Jeudy and Sutton could actually become Denver's lite version of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett this year like we all wanted them to be in 2022, but that rests on the arm of Russell Wilson.

Detroit Lions

QB: Jared Goff

RB: David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

TE: Sam LaPorta

Amon-Ra St. Brown likely has the overall WR1 in his range of outcomes, but someone's going to have to emerge alongside him so defenses don't just smother him off the line. Thankfully, he can play all over the formation, even though he's become a true menace from the slot. Jameson Williams' NFL tenure is not starting off on a good note, hence his exclusion here. ... Gibbs is going higher in drafts than Monty, but I can't help but think the rookie won't start paying his lofty ADP (40.7) off until a few weeks into the season. I'm still very happy to slot him in as my RB2 though, thanks to what is setting up to be a monstrous receiving floor. ... To my first note: LaPorta just might be the guy who emerges, and possibly break the rookie TE curse.

Houston Texans

QB: CJ Stroud

RB: Dameon Pierce (Devin Singletary)

WR: (Nico Collins)

TE: Dalton Schultz

Outside of Pierce, whom I think has real talent, I'll be taking a wait-and-see approach with the rest of the Texans offense. At least the offensive line looks like it'll be good.

Green Bay Packers

QB: Jordan Love

RB: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon

WR: Christian Watson

TE: ???

Like Andy Behrens said, Aaron Jones is being plainly disrespected at his current ADP (36.3). ... Another wait-and-see offense beyond Watson and the RBs for me; will there be a second target out wide worth adding?; who is the fantasy-relevant tight end here among the team's duo of 2023 draft picks?

Indianapolis Colts

QB: Anthony Richardson

RB: Jonathan Taylor*

WR: Michael Pittman Jr. (Alec Pierce)

TE: (Jelani Woods)

All eyes are on Taylor and his contract drama. If it's resolved, expect his current ADP (10.1) to shoot up. ... If Richardson has the juice, a monster season could be in the works for Pittman, who has shown all the traits of a true WR1. Alec Pierce looks like a beast on the outside, which could further benefit Pittman. As long as his ADP stays at a FLEX-type level, Pittman could end up being the biggest steal of 2023 drafts.

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB: Trevor Lawrence

RB: Travis Etienne (Tank Bigsby)

WR: Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk

TE: Evan Engram

I'm a bit worried that Etienne's ADP (26.7) won't match his role on this team (less catches and goal-line work than expected). Otherwise, it's wheels up for everyone on this offense.

Kansas City Chiefs

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Isiah Pacheco (Jerick McKinnon)

WR: Skyy Moore

TE: Travis Kelce

I almost put Moore in parentheses, but I do believe he'll slip right into the JuJu Smith-Schuster role from 2022, except with more explosiveness; that's worthy of a draft pick. ... Pacheco and McKinnon were both key playoff pieces (albeit with almost entirely different usage) last year, and that should mean something for their 2023 outlook. Have to hope Pacheco is healthy though, because there are some other young guys in the backfield who could challenge for that early-down, goal-line work, and I'd rather know this backfield hierarchy by Week 1, not Week 6.

Las Vegas Raiders

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Josh Jacobs* (Zamir White)

WR: Davante Adams (Jakobi Meyers)

TE: (Michael Mayer)

I only trust Adams as a fantasy asset on the Raiders offense right now. ... Austin Hooper is technically the starter at TE for now, but I don't think Mayer stays a backup for long. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if Josh McDaniels is planning to have Hooper in-line and Mayer playing all over the place.

Los Angeles Chargers

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Austin Ekeler (Joshua Kelley)

WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston

TE: (Gerald Everett)

I think the presence (and talent) of the rookie Johnston will relegate Everett as nothing more than waiver-wire fodder. I also think the presence (and talent) of the rookie Johnston will relegate Allen to a five-catch weekly ceiling (at most) at some point this season.

Los Angeles Rams

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Cam Akers (Kyren Williams)

WR: Cooper Kupp*

TE: Tyler Higbee

I am extremely worried about the Rams' offensive line; will it sink Stafford, Akers and Kupp (who's recent hammy issue I'm terrified of)?

Miami Dolphins

QB: Tua Tagovailoa

RB: Raheem Mostert (Jeff Wilson Jr., De'Von Achane)

WR: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

TE: N/A

The TE position is a non-starter for Miami, and how can you blame them when you have The Flash and Sonic The Hedgehog at wide receiver? What we fantasy managers actually need is an every-week RB we can trust here. Mostert is probably good for some easy touchdowns though.

Minnesota Vikings

QB: Kirk Cousins

RB: Alexander Mattison (Ty Chandler)

WR: Justin Jefferson (Jordan Addison)

TE: T.J. Hockenson

Like Pollard, it's time to see if Mattison can be the workhorse we want him to be; unlike Pollard, you don't have to pay a draft premium to find out firsthand. Chandler is likely worth drafting late, unless Minnesota brings in a veteran backup. ... Here's to hoping Jordan Addison emerges early, as opposed to having to choose between him and K.J. Osborne in those desperate FLEX weeks.

New England Patriots

QB: Mac Jones

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (good luck choosing the right backup)

WR: ???

TE: (Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki)

I think Belichick secretly yearns for the two-tight-end Patriot offenses of yesteryear — maybe he gets it in 2023 with the uber-athletic Gesicki in tow. ... Sorry, this wide receiver situation is as unappealing as trying to figure out which insurance back to prioritize for Stevenson.

New Orleans Saints

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Alvin Kamara*, Jamaal Williams

WR: Chris Olave, Michael Thomas

TE: (Please don't make me write their names)

Full disclosure: I am all out on Kamara. To quote our social editor, "Looks like 2023's Jamaal Williams will actually be Jamaal Williams." Of course, the Saints might not be done adding to their already beefy RB room. ... Like St. Brown, Olave has the overall WR1 in his range of outcomes, and I fully expect Carr to feed him early and often.

New York Giants

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Saquon Barkley (Matt Breida)

WR: (Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt)

TE: Darren Waller

The key to trying to decipher the Giants' odd WR room is to seek upside. For me, that's Hodgins (who had his moments as New York's X-receiver last season) and Hyatt (a third-round pick who's been doing his best Tyreek Hill impression in camp). ... Here's to hoping Waller gives us a healthy season.

New York Jets

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Breece Hall*

WR: Garrett Wilson (Allen Lazard)

TE: (Maybe)

Leaving Hall's backup space blank, because we don't know if Dalvin Cook will join Gang Green. If he doesn't, it's also not certain Michael Carter will just be handed the backup job. ... I'll be honest, I forgot Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman were on the Jets; that's how much of a gravitational pull Wilson has here. Of course, let's hope Rodgers actually decides to prioritize the second-year receiver with the tantalizing skill set and not just throw to his old buddies, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. ... Speaking of which, it'll be interesting to see if Rodgers decides to use the TEs at his disposal (Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah), both of whom have shown pass-catching chops; worth watching early this season.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB: Jalen Hurts

RB: D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell

WR: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

TE: Dallas Goedert

Yes, I think all three Philly backs are worth drafting; it's just stunning the disparity between all their current ADPs (Swift: 77.1; Penny: 93.6; Gainwell: 132.3) considering the true RB1 here is Hurts, and the Eagles showed last season there's nothing they love more than sending wave after wave of rotating RBs at opposing defenses.

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB: Kenny Pickett

RB: Najee Harris (Jaylen Warren)

WR: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens

TE: Pat Freiermuth

I almost wrote Allen Robinson's name up there, but I've dealt with enough pain. ... I think Najee Harris outplays his ADP (27.6) this season.

Seattle Seahawks

QB: Geno Smith

RB: Kenneth Walker* (Zach Charbonnet*)

WR: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett (Jaxon Smith-Njigba)

TE: Noah Fant

The RB injuries suffered early are unfortunate as hell. ... I must admit, part of me hopes Fant is the third-highest target collector in Seattle, as opposed to the rookie JSB. Don't get me wrong, I really like JSB — I just want fantasy tight end to be as deep as WR, too.

San Francisco 49ers

QB: Brock Purdy

RB: Christian McCaffrey (Elijah Mitchell)

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel

TE: George Kittle

Everybody is worth drafting on this depth chart — yes, even Purdy, if you decide to go really late on QB.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB: Oh lordy, SuperFlex only

RB: Rachaad White (Chase Edmonds)

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin

TE: Cade Otton

Rachaad White is probably the single-most confounding RB play of this draft season for me — will he be a volume-based producer or a big-play one? Will he be a committee-bound liability? Your guess is as good as mine. ... Even though I am clearly horrified by the Bucs' QB situation and he'll be 30 by season's start, I am not about to ignore that Mike Evans wakes up and gets 1,000 receiving yards. To get a player of his caliber at his current ADP (86.1) — yeah, sign me up.

Tennessee Titans

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry (Tyjae Spears)

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks

TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo

Spears will likely be the most popular insurance back this year. ... Hopkins' likely target share makes him a steal at his current ADP (55.8).

Washington Commanders

QB: Sam Howell

RB: Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson

WR: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson

TE: Logan Thomas

Please, please, please let Howell be the guy here; if so, this could be a top-five one-two punch at wide receiver this year.