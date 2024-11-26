Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Week 12 was a doozy for all fantasy football managers, but especially for those in full-PPR scoring league formats sifting through their options at running back with six teams on bye. Four of the top-seven RBs in terms of total targets this season were out on the week (Alvin Kamara, Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson, Chase Brown) — a particularly challenging one to navigate!

[Week 13 Full-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Kamara, in particular, seems to be a continually underrated fantasy RB, leading the position in total targets (73) and receiving yards (443) as the overall RB3 on the season in full-PPR scoring formats.

There's no doubt that Kamara's production should continue, too, with plenty of receiving opportunity on the horizon as the Saints continue to seek options filling out their passing game with injuries to Chris Olave (concussion, on IR) and Rashid Shaheed (out for the season with a knee injury).

Check out Kamara's standings in our team's Week 13 RB rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Who is your favorite RB start in Week 13?