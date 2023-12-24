Fantasy Football Early Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups — especially when we're nearing the end of the playoffs. Here are two options to consider claiming on waivers ahead of Week 17.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings (16% rostered)

The Vikings fell to the Lions in something of a Week 16 shootout, but they also lost some key weapons during the game. Both T.J. Hockenson (knee) and Jordan Addison (ankle) had to leave the game with injury. That left Minnesota seeking someone to step up alongside Justin Jefferson.

Enter: K.J. Osborn.

Osborn, like he's done many times throughout his career, came up big in the Vikings' failed comeback effort, converting five-of-seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. If either Hockenson or Addison (or both) have to miss Week 17, Osborn will be relied upon heavily across from JJ in a getable matchup against Green Bay.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints (44% rostered)

Rashid Shaheed has been something of a Gabe Davis in the NFC South — a boom-or-bust player with a penchant for big plays and total disappearances. Week 16 featured more of the former, as Shaheed delivered a 5-70-1 line on nine targets with a 45-yard catch highlighting the performance.

The most important part of that statline is likely the nine targets, as Shaheed was second on the team behind clear No. 1 receiver, Chris Olave. And it's possible this won't be just a one-week thing (which goes against the boom-or-bust nature of his play), as the Saints will take on the division-rival Buccaneers in Week 17, whose secondary has been ethered for much of the season. Add Shaheed if you need big-play potential.