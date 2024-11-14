National

Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 11 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 11 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 11 Strategy

Week 11 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options

Which players will make or break your lineup?

Numbers Do Lie: Don't let Justin Herbert's QB21 rank fool you!

Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint

Fantasy Football Trade Deadline Primer: Tips to execute, plus five buy-low targets

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge in Week 11

Trade Analyzer: 5 players to trade for, 5 players to trade away

Fantasy Football Power Rankings: Are the 49ers all the way back?

Storylines to watch: Russell Wilson & George Pickens are a match made in fantasy heaven

Running back report: The tides are turning at RB in Denver!

Panic Meter: Time to worry about these struggling players?

Fact or Fluke: A look at the league's most volatile offenses
Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 11 Conviction Picks

Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 11

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 11 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: 5 players returning from injury with massive fantasy ripple effects
Stats you need to know for Week 11
Panic Meter: Examining the situations for Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers and more
Week 10 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

How Jameis Winston's arm could boost fantasy teams in Week 11
Can Russell Wilson keep performing at a high level against the Ravens?
Why George Pickens is a must-start with Russell Wilson under center
Joe Mixon primed for a huge game vs. Cowboys
Audric Estimé emerging as Broncos’ lead RB
George Kittle is a touchdown machine in 2024!
Why Isiah Pacheco could be a league-winner upon return from injury
Why you should sell high on Marvin Harrison Jr.
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Fantasy panic meter: Is the Bears' offense in shambles?
Care/Don't Care: Lions are a complete team & Joe Mixon struggles
Buy low before it’s too late on this Steelers QB-WR combo
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
