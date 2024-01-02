Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Wide Receivers

After blitzing the Lions for a career-high 227 yards, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys close out the season with a trip to our nation’s capital for a date with the Commanders’ bottom-dwelling defense that’s 31st in receiving yards (2,870) and touchdowns (23) allowed to wide receivers.

What does he do for an encore?

Since Week 8, Lamb has double-digit targets in eight of 10 games. In the other two he had nine. He’s hit at least 100 yards six times, and scored in all but two contests in that span.

With the Cowboys playing for the NFC East and potentially the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, Lamb is going full bore in a week where many stars are sitting.

