Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: QBs

Did you draft Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes on your fantasy football rosters this season? If so, you may be entitled to compensation.

(Not really, but it sure feels like you should be!)

Through six games now, Mahomes (rostered in 99% of Yahoo leagues) has thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6) and has failed to score 15 or more fantasy points in four of six games this year. The Chiefs made a concerted effort to add weapons to the offense to play alongside WR Rashee Rice and TE Travis Kelce this offseason, including Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. However, now Brown and Rice are out for the year, leaving Mahomes to throw to a rookie wide receiver and a 35-year-old Kelce.

It's looking grim, fantasy managers. And because of that, it might just be time to let go of what could have been and cut bait on Mahomes to send him to your league's waiver wire ... for what might be the first time in his career.

Are you ready to say goodbye to Mahomes in your redraft fantasy football leagues yet? If you've seen enough, consider finding a streaming option amongst our team's Week 8 quarterback rankings to help fill the void:

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 8 leaderboard?