Father accused of stabbing, killing 2-year-old daughter

ORANGE, Texas - A Texas father has been charged with capital murder after police say he stabbed and killed his 2-year-old daughter.
Yovahnis Roque, 26, arrested for capital murder after his 2-year-old daughter was found dead in home earlier today in Orange.https://t.co/i4XSJ3XUxD pic.twitter.com/KZaEh9Mj0s— KFDM News (@kfdmnews) February 19, 2019
According to KFDM, police arrested Yovahnis Roque, 26, at an Orange home Tuesday after responding to a report of a slain child. When officers arrived, they found the girl's body and her father, Roque, "covered in blood," KOGT reported.
Police said Roque believed that the girl "had a microchip in her head and he wanted to destroy it," KOGT reported.
The child's mother was killed in a car crash in 2017, according to KOGT. No other children lived in the house, child welfare officials told KFDM.
