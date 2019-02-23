  • Father accused of stabbing, killing 2-year-old daughter

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ORANGE, Texas - A Texas father has been charged with capital murder after police say he stabbed and killed his 2-year-old daughter.

    According to KFDM, police arrested Yovahnis Roque, 26, at an Orange home Tuesday after responding to a report of a slain child. When officers arrived, they found the girl's body and her father, Roque, "covered in blood," KOGT reported

    Police said Roque believed that the girl "had a microchip in her head and he wanted to destroy it," KOGT reported.

    The child's mother was killed in a car crash in 2017, according to KOGT. No other children lived in the house, child welfare officials told KFDM.

