Father buys tickets on all of flight attendant daughter's Christmas flights

Pierce Vaughn was like many across the country, scheduled to work on Christmas . But her father was not going to miss out any holiday time with his little girl.
He spent the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day traveling with his Delta flight attendant daughter, seeing the country from the comfort of an airplane.
The father-daughter story, which has gone viral, was posted by seatmate, Mike Levy, who sat next to Hal Vaughn on a flight that had left Detroit Metro Airport on Tuesday, WMAQ reported.
Levy said on Facebook, “I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas.”
In all, Hal Vaughn bought tickets on six flights, USA Today reported.
Delta released a statement to WMAQ that said, “We appreciate all of our employees for working during the holidays to serve Delta customers, and love seeing this awesome Dad having the chance to spend Christmas with his daughter -- even while crisscrossing the country at 30,000 feet.”
