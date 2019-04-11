0 Father, son accused of selling body parts on black market

CHICAGO - Federal charges were filed this week against a Chicago father and son on suspicion of selling body parts on the black market taken from people who thought they were donating to science. The pair is also accused of selling parts they knew were diseased without telling their buyers.

It's a story of precious cargo and broken promises that donated bodies would go to medical research. Accused of making those promises are Donald Greene Sr. and his namesake, the father-son duo behind the now-shuttered Biological Resource Center of Illinois. The FBI was investigating those promises and found its way to the center more than four years ago.

An FBI investigation revealed bodies and body parts weren't donated at all but in some cases sold on the black market. Per a search warrant, a mother was told her son's tissues would be donated to colleges and research centers. Instead, parts of him sold for $5,000. Other bodies known to have HIV, sepsis and hepatitis were also kept on ice, then sold. Some are alleged to have sold for up to $100,000 between 2008 and 2014.

United States attorneys repeatedly called it "a scheme" in the charges filed, saying the operation was designed "to defraud customers of the Biological Resource Center of Illinois."

It's not illegal to dismember and broker body parts per se, but it is illegal to knowingly sell remains positive for infectious disease.

The federal document charging the Greenes alleges the men sold to Detroit Medical Center's sports medicine department at least one specimen that "had previously tested positive for hepatitis. This fact was concealed by Donald A. Greene, Sr.'s scheme to defraud." Greene Sr. is charged with wire fraud. His son faces a felony on suspicion of intentionally concealing a crime.

Authorities were led to the Greenes while investigating Detroit body broker Arthur Rathburn. Rathburn is now in federal prison.

CNN/WBBM