Favorite fantasy football draft picks outside the top 130

It’s time for a late-round targets list! Let’s walk through some of my favorite picks currently being drafted outside the top 130 players.

My approach to sharing late-round targets is straightforward. I keep it realistic — no unwarranted hype, no illogical takes. Just a list of guys you can take towards the end of your draft and the reasons why they can provide real value, their role on the team and what you should expect in terms of Week 1 impact versus back-half upside.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins (ADP: 132)

Despite being the RB3 in Miami, Wright is in a perfect situation to become fantasy-relevant in his rookie season. The Dolphins use a committee backfield in an offense so high-powered they can produce two top-five backs. In 2023, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane finished as RB3 and RB4 in half-PPR average points per game. The Dolphins drafted Wright because he fits perfectly into their high-speed offense, offering versatility and receiving upside.

This is certainly an unprecedented fantasy situation. Achane has a late Round 2, early Round 3 ADP. Mostert has a Round 5 ADP. It’s difficult to imagine a third back having draft-worthy value with two backs ahead of him being drafted so high. Wright has an ADP similar to direct backups with immediate potential for committee work like Khalil Herbert and Jaleel McLaughlin.

But there’s reason for Wright’s elevated ADP beyond the upside of Miami’s offense. Achane played just 11 games last season with only three of those games at a 60% or greater snap count. Achane’s usage in two of those games was extremely limited with 10% or fewer snaps. Mostert’s injury issues have lessened over the last two seasons but he’s a 32-year-old back who’s missed significant time throughout his career and has played only one season with greater than 200 carries — ironically, last season. There's a reality where Wright becomes the team’s RB1.

Be aware that drafting Wright requires patience and perseverance. If you’re quick to drop a running back to waivers early in the season, Wright is not the player for you; don’t expect Wright to make an early contribution. Instead, draft Wright to hold him when an injury strikes the Miami backfield.

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots (ADP: 131)

I’ve recommended Ja’Lynn Polk as a late-round flyer and gotten a significant amount of pushback regarding the habitual lack of success from Patriots’ receivers and the struggles of the Patriots’ offense. Both are valid concerns. But when it comes to Polk I’m more than willing to take a leap of faith. Year after year, the Patriots pass up talent for questionable picks at receiver that simply haven’t paid off. With Polk, however, they’ve finally got the right guy and he’s reportedly earned a starting role for Week 1.

Polk’s college stats were impressive, especially considering he was playing alongside Rome Odunze. Despite Odunze leading the NCAA in receiving yards in 2023, Polk still had 69 receptions for 1,159 yards with 9 touchdowns, averaging 16.8 yards per catch.

Polk is versatile and succeeds downfield but has an excellent intermediate game. He’s a strong route runner with good hands and profiles as a receiver who can thrive off pure volume, rather than requiring big plays and touchdowns — critical for providing fantasy value in a bad offense. Those qualities are the key to my confidence in Polk having an immediate impact and being a player you want to draft now instead of waiting to pick him up off the waiver wire.

Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets (ADP: Undrafted, but 133rd in last 7 days)

There are many strategies for building up an arsenal of backup running backs on your fantasy bench. You could go with a backup who could force a committee and earn a regular role within the offense like Jaleel McLaughlin. You can draft the direct backup of your starting running back. But don’t overlook the value of drafting a pure backup running back who would step into league-winning upside if the starter goes down.

Braelon Allen is the perfect example. Breece Hall is the unquestioned RB1 of the Jets offense. He’s a three-down back, first-round pick, and there’s zero chance of Allen unseating Hall’s role. So, what’s the appeal of drafting Allen?

Allen’s aggressive rise in the Jets’ depth chart and eye-popping preseason stats tell a very clear story. The back who had nearly 3,500 rushing yards — averaging 5.9 yards per carry with 35 touchdowns at Wisconsin — is exactly who we thought he was: an electric bruiser who can step into a starting role and truly deliver. Allen has 14 carries for 81 yards and 5.79 yards per carry in preseason and has been a constant highlight reel. Despite the hype, Allen is seeing just a small rise in ADP.

In leagues with deep benches, take a stab at Allen at the end of your draft. Stash him on your bench and reap the benefits if Hall suffers an injury.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Los Angeles Rams (ADP: Undrafted)

I completely understand the hype around rookie Jordan Whittington. He’s looked fantastic in preseason. If you want to take a deep stab at him, you’re more than welcome to do so but recognize that it might take the rookie some time to break through to consistent usage.

The immediate, usable asset in the Rams offense at WR3 is Robinson.

If you followed my work last season, you know I spent the back half of the season begging people to pick up Robinson from waivers and flex him. In 2023, Robinson's fantasy production took off in Week 13 and there was a clear reason behind this sudden surge. The Rams decided to move on from Van Jefferson midseason, just as Robinson was returning from a multi-week injury. Robinson's role gradually expanded and he saw roughly 60-90% of the snaps in Weeks 12 through 17. Robinson scored a touchdown in four consecutive games and posted double-digit fantasy points in five straight outings, all with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp active.

Typically, it would be rather pointless to draft a team's WR3 who's playing behind two receivers being drafted in the first three rounds, plus a top-10 running back. But the Rams' offense is a special situation. The Rams run 11 personnel at one of the highest rates in the NFL, meaning three receivers will play so frequently that the WR3 can be a reliable fantasy asset. And with Tyler Higbee injured, there's little reason to veer from this strategy. Robinson offers strong early-season value as a usable bench asset.