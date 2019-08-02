FDA/CDC issue new warning on pig ear treats

Dog owners, listen up.
Experts say do not give your dog pig ear treats.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration both issued new guidance July 31, saying consumers should avoid the treats.
They're also telling retailers to stop selling them.
Public health officials have been investigating a multi-state outbreak of human salmonella infections connected to contact with pig ear pet treats.
Officials are not just worried about dogs, people can get sick from just touching the treats.
Over the past month, 127 people in 33 states have gotten salmonella and dozens of them had to be hospitalized.
So far, there have been two voluntary recalls after products tested positive for the bacteria.
